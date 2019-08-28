Home

Lola May Cooper


1926 - 2019
Lola May Cooper Obituary
Becky was born Feb. 15, 1926 to John and Effie Beckman in Miles City, Mt. She passed away June 28, 2019 in Yuma Arizona. She married Benjamin Strickland in 1948. They had three sons, Jim, Pat, and Joe. After Ben's passing she moved to Coos Bay Oregon where she met and married Roy Cooper and they were together for 41 years. This gave her Nancy, Terry and Rita. She also has 11 grandchildren and a growing number of greatgrandchildren. Her internment will be August 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10:00 am.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
