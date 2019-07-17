Resources More Obituaries for Lori Gilbert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lori Gilbert

1959 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mrs. Lori Ann (Dunscomb) Gilbert, of Modesto, California, born on January 6, 1959 in Ceres, to Nadine F. Dunscomb and Max D. Dunscomb, passed away at age 60 on July 12, 2019. Lori was the beloved wife of Brian K. Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Joshua Mata; daughters, Chelsea Gonzalez, Becky Eckenfels of Bozeman, Mt, Kelly Reed of Bozeman, Mt , and Jessica Stewert of Bozeman, Mt; grandchildren, Melody, Leilani, Benjamin, Levi, Melia, Cheyanne, Jence, Josephine; brothers, Steven Dunscomb and Ryan Dunscomb; and many nieces that she loved and spoiled. Proceeded in death by Naya Sage.



Lori worked hard to help grow their company; Montana Building Maintenance, and was an anchor for her employees. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and spent the last 15 years of her life fully devoting herself to the preaching of the good news that Jesus commanded us to do at Matthew 28:19-20. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 17, 2019