Louie Gerald Gonzalez, 75, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born June 11, 1943 in Great Falls, Montana to Juan D. and Jenny (Brien) Belgrade and grew up there, attending Great Falls Grade School, Paris Gibson Jr. High, and Great Falls High.



Louie was a graduate with the Montana Law Enforcement Academy class of 1984. He lived in Kansas City, Missouri, for a short time before moving back to Montana, living in Butte, Shelby, Helena, and Belgrade.



He worked with Western Union, as a miner in Butte, as a truck driver, and as law enforcement and security guard for most of his career. He was always working, and many people have said he was the hardest working man they have ever known. During his time in Butte, he met his future wife, Josephine Lopez, and they were married on May 18, 1964. They had four children, Robin, Kristina, Dan, and John.



Louie enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing, camping, and boating. He also liked playing tennis, pool, bowling, watching movies, and traveling.



Survivors include his wife, Josephine S. Gonzalez; daughters, Robin McHenry and Kristina (Ben) Twum; sons, Dan (Val) Gonzalez and John Gonzalez; and seven grandchildren, Sharlette, Jody, Tony, Shayla, Meliah, Ryan, and Zarah.



Louie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Herman Belgrade; and sisters, Shirley and Wanda Belgrade.



At his request, no public services will be held.



To us, his family, Louie Gonzalez was the father, the dad, Pops, and beloved husband. Father is the biological male, Dad is the person that takes care of you all the days of your life, Pops is the dad that becomes one of your closest friends - even "Papa" to the grandkids! But how many men can fit into all five roles and do it well? How many men to you know who are all five things? How many can you point to and say, "He is a great father, dad, Pops, Papa, and husband"? You know you have done everything right in this life when one man is all five of those things! That's what he was to us. One father, one dad, one Pops, one Papa, and one husband, and he performs each one of the duties so well with passion!



On Tuesday, the 9th of April, all his friends, kids, and grandkids said their goodbyes. We all knew he wanted to stay, but he felt like he couldn't leave because there was still work to be done and people to take care of. So, as I'm holding my father's hand for the last time, that last night, I said, "Hey Pops, it's John. I just wanted to let you know that we all love you very much, and to tell you that it's okay to go. There I nothing more you need to teach me or any of us. All the kids and grandkids are here together and will help Mom. We will take care of anything she needs. So you see, you don't have to worry about anything. We got this, you trained us well. We'll see you soon, Pops. Godspeed."



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary