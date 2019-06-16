Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for Louis Spain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Richard Spain

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Louis Richard Spain, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home in Bozeman. Lou was born on March 31, 1940 to Louis Accola and Mary (Sheriff) Spain. He was born in Ames, Iowa but lived his entire life in the Gallatin Valley where his ancestors homesteaded in the 1860's.



Lou served our country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1966, as a Reservist and in the National Guard following stations at Fort Ord in California and Fort Knox in Kentucky.



In October of 1963 Lou married Charline Rice, daughter of former Gallatin County Sheriff and Bozeman U.S. Postmaster, Charlie, and his lovely wife, Nadine Rice, at Bozeman Holy Rosary Parish. Lou and Charline were in their 56th year of a beautiful marriage.



Most people will remember Lou from his time at Owenhouse Ace Hardware in downtown Bozeman, where he worked, owned, and operated the store for 40 years. Lou continued a 100 plus year legacy of family ownership of Owenhouse and helped guide the store through many changing times to ensure its vitality, before retiring in 2003. Decades of community affairs were debated and thousands of relationships were forged through his post on the floor of Owenhouse. Lou also spent many NFL draft seasons working for the Dallas Cowboys negotiating and signing free agent player contracts.



Lou is a 1963 graduate of Montana State University in the College of Business and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. His affiliation with MSU extended throughout his life having served as Chairman of the College of Business Advisory Council and President of the Bobcat Club. Lou and Charline were loyal MSU Bobcat Athletic supporters as members of the Bobcat Quarterback Club and Women's Basketball Fast Break Club. Lou was a proud Bobcat through and through.



Lou's dedication to the Bozeman community also included serving as President of the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, and President of Bozeman Senior High Booster Club where he led the stadium renovation and lighting fundraising campaign to bring "Friday Night Lights" to Hawk football.



Lou thoroughly loved the Gallatin Valley and took full advantage of Montana life. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed time in the local mountains and lakes hunting, fishing, snow and water skiing, horseback riding, river rafting, and tree stump and boulder collecting to support his obsession with landscaping 1405 S. Black and Centennial Trail. Lou hiked to the top of countless mountain peaks in the area. As an adventure traveler, Lou climbed Mt. Whitney, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mt. Fuji and trekked through Nepal to Mt. Everest Basecamp with National Geographic Expedition's host Peter Hillary. His bucket list also included flying the last outward-bound Concord flight from New York City to London.



In addition to being a wonderful people person, Lou had a love for and a way with animals. He raised and cared warmly over the years for numerous horses (Rodeo, Bart, Pardner, Bailey and Buddy), dogs (Sunny, Sophie, and Daisy), cats (Ringling and Alice), and other special barnyard friends (mules, donkeys, longhorn steers, llamas, ducks, geese).



Lou is survived by his wife, Charline Spain; sons, Jeff (Alicia) Spain and Matthew (Kristen) Spain; grandchildren, Tobias, Chloe, Riley and Whitfield; sister, Dorothy Borgstrom (living in Minnesota); brother Larry (Betty) Spain (living in Illinois); and sisters-in-law, Beverly Rice Adams and Kristi Spain, both of Bozeman.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Spain.



Lou is remembered by his family and friends for his larger than life personality, big heart, enthusiasm for life and integrity. Lou was a gentleman and charmed many with his sincerity and sense of humor, and the twinkle in his eye. He left a lasting impression.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22nd at Grace Bible Church on South 19th Ave in Bozeman. If you would like to honor Lou and his family, please send donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries