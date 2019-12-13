|
Louise J. Hill, 70, of Bozeman, passed away December 7, 2019. She was born March 11, 1949 to Alvin and Esther Rosenthal in Baltimore, MD. Louise grew up in the Mt. Washington area of Northwest Baltimore and attended grade school and high school there. She earned a B.A. in anthropology and a M.A. in counseling psychology. Louise worked as a print editor for 29 years and as a counselor for 12 years. She lived in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Corwin Springs, Emigrant and Bozeman and married her husband Stewart in Livingston, MT on December 23, 1988. Louise enjoyed hiking the mountain trails in Montana and will be most remembered as a loving and caring person who was always willing to help her friends. She took her work in editing and counseling very seriously and always strove to create the highest professional standard. Louise is survived by her husband Stewart, sister Ellen Gabriel and her husband Jim of Catonsville, MD. She is preceded in death by her parents. The date and time of the memorial service will be announced later. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019