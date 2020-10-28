Louise Nell (Droge) Dyk went to her heavenly home on October 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. Louise was born in Bozeman, MT on October 9, 1921 to Harry and Jennie (Post) Droge. She was the third oldest of seven children. She grew up on a dairy farm in the Amsterdam/Churchill area. She attended Baker Creek Elementary and Manhattan Christian School. She worked hard along with her siblings doing daily chores on the farm and in the house. Then she worked at Darigold and Safeway for several years.
She was involved in the Christian Reformed Church Youth Group where she met Henry (often called Bud) Dyk. Henry and Louise were married on February 11, 1947. They lived on a farm (first a dairy farm, then later a potato farm) along with their three children. Louise helped outside on the farm with the rest of the family. Louise loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers and plants indoors and outdoors.
She was a life time member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Attending this church and her faith in Jesus were an important part of her life. She was actively involved in the Women's Helping Hands Society at Bethel Church. She was treasurer for the group for 6 years.
Some of her favorite memories outside of Montana were traveling to Washington, Colorado and Michigan. Louise had the gift of hospitality, inviting many families to visit in her home. Louise had a friendly personality, was very caring and always thinking of others. She had a good attitude and always smiled. She liked to keep busy baking, cooking, and cleaning. She also loved to crochet and embroidery, and was very talented in those skills. She often donated the crocheted items she made for fundraisers at Manhattan Christian School and Bethel Christian Reformed Church. She also made crocheted doilies and afghans for her children and grandchildren. Part of her daily ritual throughout her life was praying for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; brother, Jake Droge; three sisters, Fannie Overweg-Ham, Ann Ramerman, and Bernice Dyk, and Harriet Kamps; and sisters-in laws and brothers-in-laws.
Louise is survived by her sister, Nell Van Dyken; sister-in-law, Cena Brouwer; brother-in-law, Arie Dyk; children, Ron (Connie) Dyk, Kathy Dyk and Karen Dyk; grandson, Randy (Jodi) Dyk; granddaughter, Crystal (Chris) Gomez; seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Fri, Oct 30, 1:30 to 2, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 2 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 P.M. at Bethel CRC.
Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's honor to Manhattan Christian School. We would like to thank her pastors, staff at Churchill Retirement Home who cared for our dear mother, and all those who faithfully visited her there.
