1/1
Louise Nell Dyk
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Nell (Droge) Dyk went to her heavenly home on October 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. Louise was born in Bozeman, MT on October 9, 1921 to Harry and Jennie (Post) Droge. She was the third oldest of seven children. She grew up on a dairy farm in the Amsterdam/Churchill area. She attended Baker Creek Elementary and Manhattan Christian School. She worked hard along with her siblings doing daily chores on the farm and in the house. Then she worked at Darigold and Safeway for several years.

She was involved in the Christian Reformed Church Youth Group where she met Henry (often called Bud) Dyk. Henry and Louise were married on February 11, 1947. They lived on a farm (first a dairy farm, then later a potato farm) along with their three children. Louise helped outside on the farm with the rest of the family. Louise loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers and plants indoors and outdoors.

She was a life time member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Attending this church and her faith in Jesus were an important part of her life. She was actively involved in the Women's Helping Hands Society at Bethel Church. She was treasurer for the group for 6 years.

Some of her favorite memories outside of Montana were traveling to Washington, Colorado and Michigan. Louise had the gift of hospitality, inviting many families to visit in her home. Louise had a friendly personality, was very caring and always thinking of others. She had a good attitude and always smiled. She liked to keep busy baking, cooking, and cleaning. She also loved to crochet and embroidery, and was very talented in those skills. She often donated the crocheted items she made for fundraisers at Manhattan Christian School and Bethel Christian Reformed Church. She also made crocheted doilies and afghans for her children and grandchildren. Part of her daily ritual throughout her life was praying for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; brother, Jake Droge; three sisters, Fannie Overweg-Ham, Ann Ramerman, and Bernice Dyk, and Harriet Kamps; and sisters-in laws and brothers-in-laws.

Louise is survived by her sister, Nell Van Dyken; sister-in-law, Cena Brouwer; brother-in-law, Arie Dyk; children, Ron (Connie) Dyk, Kathy Dyk and Karen Dyk; grandson, Randy (Jodi) Dyk; granddaughter, Crystal (Chris) Gomez; seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Fri, Oct 30, 1:30 to 2, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 2 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 P.M. at Bethel CRC.

Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's honor to Manhattan Christian School. We would like to thank her pastors, staff at Churchill Retirement Home who cared for our dear mother, and all those who faithfully visited her there.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved