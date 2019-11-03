|
Lowell R Klatt passed away October 23, 2019 at home in West Yellowstone, MT.
He was born July 17, 1925 in Winship, South Dakota to Louis and Nellie (Hollihan) Klatt.
He graduated from high school in Barnard, North Dakota. On July 15, 1951, he married Phyllis Engen. They lived on the family farm near Ellendale, North Dakota. In 1955, they moved to Bozeman where he owned Klatt's Conoco on Main Street until he retired.
His joys in life were elk hunting, walleye fishing, bowling, and his family. The start of hunting season would find him in the woods. The start of fishing season would find him at the lake, and he bowled in between. He was named to the Bozeman Bowling Hall of Fame. In the recent past, he spent his summers in West Yellowstone and his winters in Mesa Arizona. To say he stayed active was an understatement. When he got bored, he would get in his car and go. More often then not, it was to Mesa when it snowed, or North Dakota or Helena to spend time with his sister.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis; brothers, Ernest and Cecil, and grandson Andrew. Survivors include sons, Robert (Shannon) Klatt of West Yellowstone; James (Marsha) Klatt of Nampa Idaho; grandchildren Megan of Ennis, Brian (Allison) of Germany, Mathew, Margaret, Eric, and Garrett of Wyoming, plus great-grand children. He is also survived by his brother, Lester (Bobbie) Klatt of Ennis, Montana; Edwin Klatt of Ellendale, North Dakota and sister, Lila Pinkerton of Helena, Montana.
A memorial service to celebrate Lowell's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church in West Yellowstone. Contributions in his memory can be made to the First Baptist Church of West Yellowstone. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019