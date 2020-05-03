Lyla Rea (Manry) Todd Hager, a lifelong resident of Bozeman, MT, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 28, at the age of 88.
Born on February 16, 1932, Lyla attended Emerson Elementary School and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1950. Lyla married Harold Todd Jr. in a double wedding with Milo Todd and Lois Carol Larson on December 28, 1952. Harold and Lyla had three children and owned a farm outside of Bozeman where they spent many happy years until Harold's death in 1965. Twice blessed, Lyla married Frank Hager on June 18,1967.
Over the years, Lyla was employed by J.M. McDonald's Department Store, Montana State University, and Grand Avenue Christian Church, and she was involved in her faith community at Grand Avenue, and later, Summit Church (formerly Christian Center), Women's Aglow Fellowship, and the Christian Women's Club.
Lyla loved Jesus and loved people. Time with her ever-growing family and community of friends brought Lyla great joy, and finding treasures at yard sales, bird watching, and spending time at their mountain cabin surrounded by wildlife, were some of Lyla's other favorite pastimes.
Lyla is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold W. Todd Jr.; her parents; Everett Lyle Manry and Marion (McKinnon) Manry; and brothers, Donald Manry and James Manry. Lyla is survived by her beloved husband, Frank Hager, of 53 years, also a lifelong resident of Bozeman. Lyla's teasing smile and ready laugh will long echo in the hearts of her children: Jennifer Todd of Bozeman, Rachel Todd Derosier (Timothy Derosier) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Randall Todd (Diane Frantz Todd) of Seal Beach, CA; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4th at 10:30 AM, at the Summit Church in Bozeman. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Monday, May 4th, also at Summit Church. Interment will be at the Sunset Hills Cemetery at 4:00 PM, also on Monday, May 4th. Social distancing is encouraged; for those who wish to participate in the funeral online, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia1BPlUR5PQ. Services are under the direction of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 3, 2020.