Lyla E. Schedel, 77, passed away September 8, 2019 in Three Forks. Lyla was born April 11, 1942 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to Julius and Edith Olson. She was raised and attended school in Three Forks. Lyla married Dean Schedel in 1965. They raised their children Vicky, Darby, Stacy, Dan, Gina, and Darin in Three Forks.
Lyla had severe arthritis for nearly 40 years, but rarely complained and stayed busy. She enjoyed leather work, ceramics, and sewing. She loved participating in the area craft shows. Yard work and gardening were also one of her favorite pass times.
Lyla was preceded in death by her husband Dean, her parents, and brother-in-law, Hank Hecker.
Lyla is survived by her children Vicky and Randy Johnston, Darby and Cindy Schedel, Stacy Schedel, Dan and Heidi Schedel, Gina and Dan Frick, Darin and Kydee Schedel, sister Judy Hecker, brothers-in-law Norm and Cynthia Schedel, Wallace Schedel, sister-in-law Myrna Schedel, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 3 great-great grandchildren due in December.
Lyla was a fighter and she fought until the end. At Lyla's request cremation has taken place. There will be no services.
K&L Mortuaries is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Three Forks Ambulance Service or the Three Forks Senior Center.
A special thank you for being so kind to our Mom, Pathways Assisted Living and the Three Forks Ambulance Crew.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019