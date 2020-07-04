1/1
Lynda Rae Reiley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Rae Reiley, 82, passed away on June 20, 2020, at her home in Belgrade, Montana. Lynda had a heart attack and series of strokes, from which she was unable to pull through.

Lynda was born July 7, 1938 to Raymond and Helen Stanley, and was raised in Spokane, Washington. Lynda attended Eastern Washington University, but never completed her degree.

She lived in Washington, Texas, and Ohio, where she raised three children, Mark, Judy, and Janet. Lynda eventually moved to California where she went to work for Avon as a District Manager.

She married Richard Reiley in Maui, Hawaii on November 20, 1988.

Lynda had a lifelong passion for growing roses. She completed classes and was a certified consulting rosarian for the American Rose Society. She was a member of the Groveland Lioness Club. Lynda and Richard traveled to several Lions Club International conventions and on their fundraiser cruises.

Lynda was well known by her friends as a gourmet cook. She also enjoyed quilting and entering her quilts in the local Bozeman-area shows. She played the piano and sang with the First Presbyterian Church choir in Bozeman. She enjoyed going to the opera and the Bozeman Symphony.

She had fought an ongoing battle with cancer yet was always able to recover. She had a positive attitude about life and never gave up.

Lynda was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet McNeill. Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Judy Davis and Marc Johnson; grandchildren, Stephanie Beckett, Warren Davis, and Cameron, Chris, Colton, Chad, and Cory Johnson; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry (Colby) Stanley.

Lynda donated her body to the WWAMI Body Donation Program at Montana State University for the purpose of medical study and teaching. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Lynda's name may be made to Cancer Support Community, 102 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved