Lynda Rae Reiley, 82, passed away on June 20, 2020, at her home in Belgrade, Montana. Lynda had a heart attack and series of strokes, from which she was unable to pull through.
Lynda was born July 7, 1938 to Raymond and Helen Stanley, and was raised in Spokane, Washington. Lynda attended Eastern Washington University, but never completed her degree.
She lived in Washington, Texas, and Ohio, where she raised three children, Mark, Judy, and Janet. Lynda eventually moved to California where she went to work for Avon as a District Manager.
She married Richard Reiley in Maui, Hawaii on November 20, 1988.
Lynda had a lifelong passion for growing roses. She completed classes and was a certified consulting rosarian for the American Rose Society. She was a member of the Groveland Lioness Club. Lynda and Richard traveled to several Lions Club International conventions and on their fundraiser cruises.
Lynda was well known by her friends as a gourmet cook. She also enjoyed quilting and entering her quilts in the local Bozeman-area shows. She played the piano and sang with the First Presbyterian Church choir in Bozeman. She enjoyed going to the opera and the Bozeman Symphony.
She had fought an ongoing battle with cancer yet was always able to recover. She had a positive attitude about life and never gave up.
Lynda was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet McNeill. Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Judy Davis and Marc Johnson; grandchildren, Stephanie Beckett, Warren Davis, and Cameron, Chris, Colton, Chad, and Cory Johnson; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry (Colby) Stanley.
Lynda donated her body to the WWAMI Body Donation Program at Montana State University for the purpose of medical study and teaching. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Lynda's name may be made to Cancer Support Community, 102 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715.
