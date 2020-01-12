|
Marcia Anderson passed away in Santa Barbara, California, on December 30, 2019.
Marcia was born August 25, 1924, in Berkeley, California. She attended Stanford University earning a BA in 1946 and an MD in 1950. That same year, she married Berrien "Buck" Anderson. In 1960 they moved from California to Montana, when Buck purchased the CA Ranch. She was a cub scout den mother, 4H leader, advisory board member for MSU, winter fair board member, president of Bridger Bowl Ski Club, and president of the Montana Quarter Horse Association. She built the Bridger Canyon Stallion Station in 1980 and opened Bridger Feeds, a pet supply retail store, in 1987. She served on the Federal Reserve Board of the 9th district from 1985-1989.
She was pre-deceased by Buck in 2012. She is survived by her four children - Anita, Kathy, Page and Frank and her six grandchildren - Katie, Maria, Andrea, Jack, Kristin, and Elizabeth. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service at her request. Plans are being made for a gathering of friends and family in May.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020