Services Dahl Funeral Chapel 300 Highland Boulevard Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 586-5298 Resources More Obituaries for Mardella Coil Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mardella Mae Coil

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mardella Mae Anderson Coil passed away May 7, 2019 in Bozeman, MT. Mardella was born December 16, 1928, in her Grandma Anderson's small homestead log cabin 10 miles east of Cascade Montana. She spent her first 14 years living on the ranch with her younger sister Leeola and parents, Anders "Andy' and Virginia Pearl Hale Anderson. She attended the local one room schoolhouse and Cascade high school.



Life on the ranch was hard work with the daily routine of sheep herding and harvests. She learned to work with the horses, and she could do everything that was needed. She enjoyed time with her dad milking cows, repairing harnesses and sitting at night on the hill sides talking about the stars in the big sky of Montana. Her favorite times were ice skating with her sister and friends, being pulled on her barrel slat skis by horse and sledding down the hills by moonlight.



She rode her horse to school most days and enjoyed her time in the classroom. Mother worked hard to develop her beautiful penmanship for which she won many blue ribbons and the admiration of many to the very end of her life. A written note or card from Mother was always a work of art as seeing her penmanship was a vision of perfection.



Mardella married Frank W. Coil on October 12, 1946 in Great Falls, Montana and she enjoyed 72 years together raising their 8 children. She always enjoyed travelling and seeing the wonders of the world. They lived in Fairbanks and Tanana Alaska, Cheyenne WY, Spokane WA, Basalt ID, Sunnyvale CA and spent the past 45 years in Bozeman, Montana.



Mother worked hard to care for her family. Every meal was for a family of 10 and she did a great job of planning ahead to provide healthy meals, clean clothes and transportation for all the family activities. She served many picnic meals of fried chicken, potato salad and oatmeal cake for the family adventures to the lakes, the beach or the mountains.



Mardella served three missions with Frank in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea and Maryborough Australia, Puerta Princessa, Palawan in the Philippines and at the Billings, Montana LDS Temple. She enjoyed every day of each adventure as she developed loving friendships everywhere, she went.



Mardella is survived by her husband Frank and six of their eight children Christine (Glen) Bozeman MT, Michael (Kristin) Bozeman MT, Colleen (Pat) Seattle WA, Matthew (Kay Lee) Layton UT, David (Pam) Eugene OR, Pennie (David) Rexburg ID; 35 grandchildren and 121 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, her two daughters Debbie (Sam Clark) and Susanne (Scott Burnett) son-in-law David Bigelow (Pennie) and granddaughter Samantha (Debbie and Sam).



Visitation Friday, May 17th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, and Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center, 2915 Colter Ave, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries