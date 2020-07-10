Margaret (Stockburger) Kundy, formerly of Three Forks, passed away peacefully as the result of a stroke on May 24, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Helena, MT. She was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Toston, MT, to John & Martha (Feistner) Stockburger. She was educated in Three Forks & lived most of her life there before moving to Helena in Oct., 2017.



Peggy married William Kundy, Jr., of LaCrosse, WI, on Aug. 27, 1948, in a ceremony at Grace Lutheran Church in Three Forks. They have 2 daughters - Deborah Hansmann & Janice Warner.



Peggy will be remembered for her love of gardening, quilting, fishing, raising beautiful dahlias, & for her cake decorating skills. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, infant daughter, her parents-John & Martha Stockburger, & all her siblings - William Stockburger, Emma Allen, Alice Stewart, Dorothy Durham, Don Stockburger, & John Stockburger, Jr.



Peggy is survived by daughters Debby (Roy) Hansmann of Helena, MT, & Janice (John) Warner of Ryder, ND. She has 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, & 2 great great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces & nephews.



Private graveside services were held on May 29 at the Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks. No memorial service is being planned.



Memorials may be sent to an organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store