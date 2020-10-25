Margaret Louise Barnard Appleby, 94, passed away October 17, 2020 in Bozeman, MT with her family by her side. Margaret was born December 8, 1925 in Denville, NJ to Henry M. and Edna (Schaefer) Barnard. After her father's passing while she was yet a toddler, Margaret and her mother moved to the home in Ironia, NJ that Margaret eventually inherited. On March 22, 1946 she married her childhood sweetheart, William A. "Bill" Appleby. They lived in the home in Ironia until 2010 when they moved to Bozeman to be near their children.
Margaret graduated from Montclair State Teachers College, Montclair, NJ and taught US History. She took time away from teaching to raise her family, then returned to teaching US History until her retirement from Randolph High School, Randolph, NJ. She believed a quality education and a thorough understanding of US History were essential for everyone. She was passionate about local history and preserving the history of her home and family.
Margaret was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving as Deacon for a time. She was active in the Morris area Girl Scouts for many years. After retiring from teaching, she served as a volunteer at Acorn Hall, Morris County Historical Society and was an active member of the Morris County Retirees Education Association. Gardening and bird watching, participating in her book club, square dancing with the White House Squares, Memorial Day, Fourth of July & Labor Day picnics and New Year's Eve parties with her close circle of friends, and entertaining family & friends anytime were her favorite activities.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Leslie (John) Halko of Bozeman, MT; sons Hank (Tracy) Appleby of Berthoud, CO and Andy Appleby and partner Sheri of Rock Springs, WY; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Appleby, in 2011; her mother in 2001; and her father.
We extend our sincere, heartfelt thanks to her special friend, Jackee, of Befrienders for her years of faithful friendship to Mom; to the nurses from Hospice of Bozeman Health for their kindness and compassion; and to the entire staff at The Springs of Bozeman for their loving care for Mom and for making it possible for us to spend Mom's last day with her.
Services will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, contributions can be made to Befrienders; Morris County Historical Society, 68 Morris Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960; or Historical Society of Old Randolph, Randolph, NJ. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com