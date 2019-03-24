Resources More Obituaries for Margie Brickley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margie Brickley

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margie Ann (Morrow) Brickley passed away into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 26, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Livingston, Montana on May 16, 1928 to Helen and R. Harry Morrow and moved to Bozeman before starting school. She spent the next 17 years enjoying life in Billings and Bozeman, making many friends at Gallatin High School and Montana State University where she majored in commercial science.



Margie later moved to the Portland area and began work at Bonneville Power Administration under the department of Indian Affairs. While at Bonneville, Margie met her future husband, Gerald Brickley, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Gerald ("Jerry") and Margie resided in NE Portland, raising two children, James Morrow and Nancy Ann.



Margie began a second career in teaching and enjoyed twenty years in the classroom, teaching second through fifth grades at Gilbert Park Elementary School in the David Douglas District. She was also instrumental in creating and writing a keyboarding curriculum that was used throughout the district and distributed to other districts, even receiving an award for teacher of the year for her efforts. She retired in 1990 with many accolades and fond memories.



In retirement, Margie was able to spend time traveling abroad with friends and venturing to countries in Europe and the United Kingdom, as well as visiting relatives in Hawaii. She also enjoyed volunteering in her church and her grandchildren's classrooms. Grandma Brickley was always ready to jump in and help wherever she was needed.



Margie is survived by her sister Dona Costello, son James (Kathy) and daughter Nancy Seely (Rod), and by her grandchildren, Ryan Brickley, Todd (Kali) Brickley, Olivia Everton and Michael Everton.



A ceremony will be held on May 31st at Willamette National Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband Gerald who proceeded her in death. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019