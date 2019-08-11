|
On July 13, 2019, Marian J. Vander Ark passed away at the age of 89. Marian was born on September 22, 1929 in Bozeman, Montana to Henry and Dena (Van Dyken) Vander Ark. Marian never married but was a beloved aunt, sister, daughter, and friend to her family. She worked in education her entire life, finishing her career at Dordt College in 1993. She received a PhD from the University of Denver. She was a respected educator wherever she taught.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dena, and brothers Albert, Jay, and Rodger. She is survived by sister-in-laws Elinor Vander Ark and Margaret Vander Ark, her aunt Evie Kimm, and friend Carol Metsker, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside memorial will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at the Churchill Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019