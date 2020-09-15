1/1
Marie (VanHoorn) Mikkelson
1924 - 2020
Marie (Van Hoorn) Mikkelson, 96, passed away peacefully at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas, on September 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to George and Marie (Blomer) Van Hoorn in Bozeman, Montana, on August 8, 1924. Marie attended school in Belgrade and Bozeman, graduating from Holy Rosary High School in 1942. She attended Montana State College where she met Lawrence "Mik" Mikkelson. They were married at Marana Army Base, Arizona, on October 13, 1944. Together they raised eight children. She found strength in her faith and persevered through numerous relocations over their 66 years of marriage. Marie enjoyed bowling, basketball, crossword puzzles, bingo and all word games.

Marie is survived by her children, Lawrence (Mona Hennes) Mikkelson Jr., James (Cathleen) Mikkelson, Judith (Stanley) Bolsenga, Kenneth (Esmeralda) Mikkelson, Gerald Mikkelson, Dr. Karen (Dr. Steven) Arkin, and Christina Rockhold. She is also survived by brother-in-law Eldon Ackerman, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Mik, daughter Linda Voss, grandson Jason Arkin, parents, George and Marie Van Hoorn; Hermina Blomer, the aunt who raised her from a young age; her brothers, Henry, Bernard and Herman; and sisters Hermina Van Hoorn and Alice Ackerman.

Funeral Mass was celebrated on September 14, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe, Kansas. The Rite of Committal will be at Fort Scott National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Speak Up, Inc. of Kansas City; or Villa St. Francis, Olathe. To leave a special message for Marie's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
