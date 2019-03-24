Marilyn Bateson, born April 23, 1923, in Great Falls, MT, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Brookdale Spring Meadows Assisting Living in Bozeman, MT.



She married Robert Bateson on August 10, 1944. They were the beloved parents of Barbara (Ben Hansen), Joe (Bobbie), Evelyn (Dan Gorie), Chris (Marilyn), Jim (Maria), Don (Carolyn), Mary (Frodo Dowdin) and Michael (deceased). Bob died from cancer on July 29, 1971. Marilyn was preceded in death by her brothers Howard and Robert Ellis and sister Rosalie Shoquist. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sisters, Barbara Mulholland and Kathleen Gregg and sister-in-law Helen Ellis. Marilyn cherished her 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, spending memorable times with them all.



Marilyn loved and embraced her many numerous extended family members and the many friends, co-workers and neighbors in Billings, Columbus, Helena, Bridger and Bozeman, MT that she loved and she helped with her kindness during her life. A funeral and memorial service will be planned for a future date.



