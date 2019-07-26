|
Marilyn Gorel, 74, of Bozeman, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, breaking our hearts.
Marilyn was born March 20, 1945 in Seattle, WA to Kenneth and Betty (McGivern) Rundle. Much to her chagrin, her sister Nancy joined the family four years later, and then in another four years her sister Kathy arrived. Later the three sisters would become the best of friends.
As an Air Force brat, Marilyn lived in WA, MT, HI, TX, SC and VA. After graduating from high school in Virginia, Marilyn got a job as an usherette at The National Theater in Washington DC. It was there in 1967 she met her future husband, and love of her life, Mason, who was touring with the Broadway show "I Do, I Do". She followed Mason to New York City where she walked into Rockefeller Center and was hired on the spot by NBC to work on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.
After a brief stint at Radio City Music Hall, Marilyn took a position with Westerfield/Quitt Productions as office manager. In short order, she expanded her responsibilities and became an integral part of the team that produced many shows around the United States. Marilyn's unique style and presence quickly made her welcomed to collaborate on projects large and small. Her easy-going way made her a mainstay of the production team, working alongside acts such as Sammy Davis Jr., Ronnie Milsap, Ben Vereen, and Crystal Gayle. Marilyn and Mason's life revolved around the Broadway theater, the city life, and being the ultimate hosts for all their friends and family.
It was in 1984 Marilyn convinced Mason to give up the Big Apple for the Big Sky where they had visited family for the previous 12 summers. They bought a house in Bridger Canyon, joined the volunteer fire department and gourmet dinner club, and the entertaining and hosting continued. Beautiful family memories were made there...sledding, cribbage, the peacock, bears on the deck, salt blocks for the deer, floating the Yellowstone singing "New York, New York", and hummingbirds everywhere.
Years were spent traveling the state for her nephew Chris' basketball games, where the only rule she finally learned was "traveling" (hand signal included!) Marilyn loved meals with family and friends, movies, the Seattle Seahawks, and Bruno Mars (attending her second concert with her sisters two years ago). She loved her friends who gave her love and support over the last several years when her health gave her a hard time. Marilyn will be remembered by all who knew her for her quick wit, fierce independence, and fighting all the way to the end. She will be dearly missed.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Nancy Hubbell, sister Kathy Townley (Scott Townley), devoted nephews Keith Hubbell, Ryan Hubbell, and Chris Townley (Kate Townley). She was preceded in death by her husband Mason, both her parents, her cockatoo Sheeba, and her beloved Shelties, Crystal and Jackson.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held on Sunday, August 18th at 4 p.m. at The Commons, located at the corner of Baxter Lane and Love Lane, using the far east entrance.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 26, 2019