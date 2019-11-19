|
|
Marilyn Jean Kathrein, 93, of Bozeman, MT passed away November 16, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. A Memorial Service will be held Friday at 3:00 PM at Bozeman Lodge. Arrangements are being made by Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.
Born April 4, 1924 to George and Esther Birch Hoole, she attended Glendive, MT schools, graduating from Dawson County High School and Montana State College. In college she was in Chi Omega Sorority, Phi Kappa Phi Education Honor Society and Mortar Board Honor Society. She started her career in education prior to marriage. On May 3, 1946 she married Henry Kathrein at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman. In 1949 she and Henry moved to Ardmore, OK, then moved to Muscatine, IA in 1952. She resided in Iowa for 51 years. While raising five children she was a leader in Cub Scouts, then 4-H for 20 years. She continued her education by attending Augustana College and worked as a substitute teacher for many years. Following retirement she traveled extensively with Henry. They returned to Bozeman, MT in 2003. She was a strong positive woman, a 43-year cancer survivor.
She was preceded in death by Henry, her husband of 70 years and her sister Ruth. Marilyn's survivors include: son Richard Kathrein of Albuquerque, NM, daughters Jean Kathrein McLean (Mark) of Waynesboro, PA, Janis Kathrein (Jim Redmond) of Auburn, WA, Diane Watch (Mike) of Eloy, AZ and Elaine Gunnink (Brett) of Bozeman, MT. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Heather, Blaine, Brandon, Micah, Sam, Erin, Paige, and Rachel, and eight great-grandchildren: Alexander, Nicholas, Carly, Maxwell, Ace, Penelope, Mirabelle and Asher. She has one surviving brother Ken Hoole (Tim) of Fort Collins, CO.
Memorials in Marilyn's honor can be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718, www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019