Marilyn Staudaher Pezoldt, 85, died peacefully on June 30, 2020 after battling health issues for several years. Her husband of nearly 65 years, Roy, was at her side.
Marilyn was born on January 3, 1935 in Bozeman, MT to Frederick and Katheryn Staudaher. She grew up at 408 South Willson Avenue with her two brothers, Fred Jr., and Walter. She loved to ice skate, roller skate, and swim.
Marilyn graduated Gallatin County High School in 1953 and went on to attend Montana State where she met the love of her life, Leroy "Roy" Pezoldt. Marilyn and Roy wed on July 31, 1955 and had been married one month short of 65 years at the time of her passing.
Over of the course of their life together, Marilyn and Roy lived many places, including Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, Huntington Beach, Walnut Creek and Mission Viejo, CA, and Houston, TX. Along the road of life, she gave birth to and raised three boys, Gregory James Pezoldt, Douglas Walter Pezoldt, and Leroy James "Jim" Pezoldt, Jr.
Marilyn and Roy returned to their beloved Montana in 1993 and together built the Romar Ranch near Columbus where they bred and raised cutting horses. Marilyn's days on the Ranch were among the most joyful of her life. In 2014, Marilyn and Roy sold the Ranch and moved back to Marilyn's hometown of Bozeman.
Marilyn was an incredibly giving person and always put the needs of her family and many friends ahead of her own. She loved her many dogs, horses, and gardening. Spending time at the cabin with family and friends was a favorite pass time.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Katheryn Staudaher, and her brothers James Walter Staudaher and Frederick Staudaher, Jr. She is survived by her husband Roy Pezoldt, her sons Greg of Wenatchee, WA, Doug (Debbie) of Billings, and Jim (Laurie) of Bozeman, along with her four grandchildren Dalton, Erin, Matt, and Randell and two great-grandchildren Olivia and Maisy.
A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center in Bozeman on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 2PM.
