1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marilyn Marie (Toby) Wilkins passed away on May 9th at Madison Valley Manor in Ennis, Montana at the age of 90. Toby was born in Arlington, Nebraska on Febr. 3, 1929 to Lawrence and Maude Hall. She attended school in Arlington and graduated high school there. On her 18th birthday, she eloped with the love of her life, Joe C Wilkins. They lived in Arlington and then moved to Fremont where they raised their three daughters. They remained happily married until his passing in 2003.



Toby was always a very creative person. She loved doing arts and crafts, baking and decorating cakes and cookies. When they lived in Fremont, one of her ventures was a business called the Yarn Shop with her two dear friends, Sharon and Nancy. There was not a craft that Toby did not like but her favorite had to be painting. Through the years, Toby painted hundreds of Christmas ornaments, wooden Christmas carolers and Thanksgiving folk for table centerpieces. Every year she would paint a different ornament for all the children and grandchildren. They are treasured to this day.



Toby was active in the Fremont Congregational Church, Mrs.Jaycees and PEO. Besides working at the Yarn Shop, she also worked at the Fremont Hospital in Central Supply. Attending Big Red Nebraska football games was something she loved, although some game days she would let Joe go to the game and she would chose to shop in Lincoln instead.



Toby and Joe moved to Austin, Minn. in 1975. Again, the arts and crafts got her involved in a business called the Windfall, an artists' cooperative, where she sold some of her artworks. Mr Miller, through the years, cut out the wooden figures Toby requested to continue her painting. During her time in Austin, Toby decided to go back to school to attend nurses' training and became an LPN. She worked at the local long term care center and did private duty nursing as well. We were all quite proud of her for taking this step in her late forties. Again she was active in the Austin Congregational church, PEO and the ROAR organization for mentally challenged adults. One of her other loves was spending time with and babysitting her grandchildren. She created bonds and memories with them that will last their lifetimes.



In 1990, she and Joe retired to Ennis, Montana where she lived until her death. She worked for a time at the Madison Valley Manor, the same care center where she was later a resident. She was a member of the Jeffers Episcopal church where she was an ECW member and sang in the choir for many years. She and Joe were very active with the original Senior Center and Meals on Wheels when they were in the Ennis Town Hall.



Toby was one of the sweetest, kindest souls ever put on this earth and always had a big smile on her face. She also had a spicy side to her that entertained us all. She did not let things bother her and rolled with the punches till the end.



She is survived by her children, Terry and David Gates of Ennis, Mary Jo Faaborg and Fred Missbuechler of Bozeman, and Jane and Jim Barta of Eugene, Oregon. Grandchildren include, Carl and Lael Parker, Mark Gates, Janet Gates, Jeff and Nicole Faaborg, Danny and Patti Faaborg, Jeni and Jared Infanger, Jason and Mindi Barta and Jed and Amanda Barta. Toby also has 21 great grandchildren.



She was preceeded in death by her siblings, Merle, Sis and Tooty, her husband Joe, and grandson Brad. Memorials made be made to Ennis Friends of the Library, Meals on Wheels, Madison Valley Manor Activity Department, or a . Services for Toby will be held at the Jeffers Episcopal Church on Friday, May 31st at 10 am, with internment at Ennis cemetery and luncheon to follow.