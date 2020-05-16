Marion "Shirley" Lytle was born on July 23, 1933 in Wayne, Michigan. She passed peacefully surrounded by her children on May 12, 2020. Shirley traveled for many years as an Air Force wife. During this time, she cared for her five children who were born all over the world. In 1972 Shirley and family moved to Bozeman and had since considered this her home. Shirley worked for over 20 years as the secretary for the Gallatin County Sheriff. With a desire to help in the Bozeman community, she also worked weekends for several years as an advocate at the Women's Shelter in Bozeman.
Shirley took great pride in her five children, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and was lovingly known as "Gram" to all who knew her. She was always a source of support and love for her family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, sister Florence, and brother Jack. She is survived by her children Teresa (Dale) Brown, Jim (Nikki) Lytle, Beth Mayer, Chris (Bill) Wemple, and Paul (Haylee) Lytle, grandchildren MaryAnn Costello, Charley Brown, Jodie Toresdahl, Brian Lytle, Chance Mayer, Liam Mayer, Sydney Wemple, Parker Wemple, Javen Lytle, and Taylor Lytle, and loving great-grandmother to nine. Additionally, Shirley is survived by her four dear friends, the "Yaya" sisters.
Gram's love and company will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
At this time there will be no formal service. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 16, 2020.