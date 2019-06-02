Marjorie "Margie" Arlene Bucher, 63, passed away from stage four lung cancer on May 25, 2019. She faced many medical battles in her life, including open-heart surgery, bladder and breast cancer. Margie was very strong and a fighter until the end.



Margie was born in Bremerton, WA to Clyde and LaVonne Rice. She graduated from Ingraham High School in Seattle, WA in 1974. She left for Alaska to work in a cannery and met her first husband, Glenn John McCann. They were married in 1978 and had one son together. They divorced in 1988 but still cared deeply for each other. Margie met her second husband, Fred Joseph Bucher in 1989 through Glenn giving Fred rides to AA. Margie worked for Nintendo in Seattle when she met Fred and they have one son together. In July 1995 Margie, Fred and their sons moved to Montana and Margie and Fred married in August 1995. Margie worked at Lee & Dad's grocery store, Bozeman Deaconess Hospital in the cafeteria and Anchor Gaming. Her last job, which she was most known for, was Costco. She worked there for 10 years before she had to retire from her open-heart surgery.



Margie will be missed by the many lives she touched over the years. Her quirky, fun-loving personality will be missed as well as her unconditional love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Margie is survived by her husband Fred, her two sons Shane John McCann and Andrew Jordan (Kady) Bucher and her three grandsons Levi, Gavin and Atticus. Margie was the middle of six siblings, Michael (Carmen) Harris, Frances (Leonard) Means, Kenneth (Victoria) Rice, Bill (Liala) Rice and Elizabeth (Larry) Gable.



She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Glenn John McCann and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.



A Celebration of Life will be held at The Bridge Church, 608 N. Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on June 29th. No formal ceremony, please come to share stories and wear bright clothing to celebrate Margie.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary