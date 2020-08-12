1/1
Marjorie Lawson
1932 - 2020
Marjorie Inez Lawson passed away August 4, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was born June 13, 1932 in Redwing MN to Jule and Muriel (Sandquist) Nelson. She married Robert S Lawson July 10, 1950 in Eau Clare, WI. They moved to Montana settling in Belgrade in 1959. They moved to Jackrabbit Lane in 1963. They raised a large garden for many years. She was a homemaker involved in cub scouts, 4-H and taught Sunday School which she enjoyed. She loved to camp and fish.

She is survived by her husband Robert of Belgrade and children, Dean(Karen) Lawson of Deer Lodge, Audrey (Martin) Kroll of Elliston, Stuart (Janelle) Lawson of Huntley, a sister, Vivian Kueker of New Lisbon WI, Grandchildren - Bobby, Brett, Dillon, Cheyenne, Sara, Kasee, Dorothy, Kathy and AJ. 8 Great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Juanita Lawson and a sister, Betty Rollins.

Because of COVID, a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.Dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
