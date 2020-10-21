Mark Allan Fronek, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020, due to complications from a brain hemorrhage. He was born in Joliet, Illinois to Bonnie (Frederick) and Bruce Fronek on July 7, 1973. He lived in several states before returning to Montana in 2009. Mark was a NICET-IV certified fire protection engineer. He worked in that industry for 20+ years and established his own successful business in 2015. He took deep pride in the quality and integrity of his work and could quote the code verbatim whenever a question arose.
Mark married Rebecca Reynolds on August 5, 2000, and they have four children. His family was his world, and he was so proud of their children. He was grateful and thrilled to move his family to Montana and take them on adventures in the mountains he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca and their children, Shay, Malachi, Magda (Maggie) and Mordachi (Gus), all of Bozeman, Montana. Additional survivors include his mother and step-father, Bonnie and Larry Buckingham; sister, Laurie Fronek and husband, Roman Lemeshkov; step-brothers, Luke (Lauren) Buckingham and Levi (Christina) Buckingham; maternal grandmother, Mary Frederick; uncle, Don (Pam) Frederick; mother-in-law, Jane Reynolds; brother-in-law, Andrew Reynolds; uncle-in-law, Michael Fracaro; uncles, Fred (Brenda) Fronek and Roy A. Fronek; aunt, Susan Fronek and many cousins. Mark's untimely passing is mourned by many friends, co-workers, and clients.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Fronek; brother, Matthew Fronek; beloved maternal grandfather, Raymond Frederick; maternal great grandparents, Ben & Liz Frederick and Bill & Osa Saltsma; paternal grandparents, Roy & Marie (Fracaro) Fronek; paternal great grandparents, James & Angelena Fracaro and Frank & Lillian Fronek; great uncle, James Fracaro; uncle, Roger Fronek and aunt, Sandra Rochnowski.
A fund for Rebecca and their children is being established at Stockman Bank. Those wishing to contribute may do so, as follows, after October 26, 2020:
Checks to: Rebecca Fronek
Please Note in Memo: Fronek Family Benefit Fund
Mailed to: Stockman Bank, PO Box 11448, 1433 North 19th Avenue, Bozeman MT 59719
Mark is being cared for by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. A celebration of Mark's life will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, at Dokken-Nelson. Participants are welcome to share a brief thought/story about their relationship with Mark. Interment to follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. To protect Mark's family and friends, all mask and social distancing guidelines will be strictly in effect. To watch the service online, please visit the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwN9yHtA2i0&feature=youtu.be
or visit www.dokkennelson.com
to acquire the link from Mark's obituary.