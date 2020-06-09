Mark Evans, 63, died Friday June 5, 2020, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, following a brief battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. The service can be viewed online, at the link found at the Dokken-Nelson website.
Mark was born in Parshall, North Dakota on February 18, 1957 to Lucille and Edwin Evans. He was raised with his five siblings on the family farm. After graduating from Parshall High School he went on to finish trade school in Wahpeton, North Dakota at North Dakota State College of Science. Fresh from school, he moved to Huron, South Dakota to work in the sheet metal industry. After a few years, Mark and a friend moved to Everett, Washington and lived with his brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Peggy Evans. He remained a sheet metal worker until 1991 when he switched careers and became a furniture salesman and then manager. He managed furniture stores and help build and open new stores, relocating many times. In 2006, he took over as manager for Conlin's Furniture in Bozeman, Montana. Mark cared deeply for the company, including the owners, administrators, and employees.
Mark met his wife, Virginia (Ginny), via a mutual friend and love blossomed while competing in the weekly pool league. Mark and Virginia were married November 1979 and Mark became a father to Ginny's two children, Don and Kris. Mark welcomed fatherhood and became Don and Kris' friend, confidant, and loving guide throughout the next 40 years. Strict but fair, he made sure to parent with God in his heart.
Mark was a son of Christ and never missed an opportunity to share his faith. He participated in many ministries and was a faithful prayer warrior until he was called home to glory. In addition to participating in various churches, bible studies, and conferences, Mark and Ginny bowled in a league for many years and enjoyed camping and playing cards.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Virginia Evans; daughter and son-in-law, Kris and Ben Curtis; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Georgia Dolquist; sisters, JoAnn Laggee, Clarine Doeling, and Eunice Drell; sister-in-law, Peggy Evans; many nephews and nieces; and his best friends, Dale and Sue Vandyke and Dan and Sue Crinklaw.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 (woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Mark was born in Parshall, North Dakota on February 18, 1957 to Lucille and Edwin Evans. He was raised with his five siblings on the family farm. After graduating from Parshall High School he went on to finish trade school in Wahpeton, North Dakota at North Dakota State College of Science. Fresh from school, he moved to Huron, South Dakota to work in the sheet metal industry. After a few years, Mark and a friend moved to Everett, Washington and lived with his brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Peggy Evans. He remained a sheet metal worker until 1991 when he switched careers and became a furniture salesman and then manager. He managed furniture stores and help build and open new stores, relocating many times. In 2006, he took over as manager for Conlin's Furniture in Bozeman, Montana. Mark cared deeply for the company, including the owners, administrators, and employees.
Mark met his wife, Virginia (Ginny), via a mutual friend and love blossomed while competing in the weekly pool league. Mark and Virginia were married November 1979 and Mark became a father to Ginny's two children, Don and Kris. Mark welcomed fatherhood and became Don and Kris' friend, confidant, and loving guide throughout the next 40 years. Strict but fair, he made sure to parent with God in his heart.
Mark was a son of Christ and never missed an opportunity to share his faith. He participated in many ministries and was a faithful prayer warrior until he was called home to glory. In addition to participating in various churches, bible studies, and conferences, Mark and Ginny bowled in a league for many years and enjoyed camping and playing cards.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Virginia Evans; daughter and son-in-law, Kris and Ben Curtis; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Georgia Dolquist; sisters, JoAnn Laggee, Clarine Doeling, and Eunice Drell; sister-in-law, Peggy Evans; many nephews and nieces; and his best friends, Dale and Sue Vandyke and Dan and Sue Crinklaw.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 (woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.