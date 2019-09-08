|
|
Mark Gilleland passed away on April 18, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on October 27, 1927, in Bozeman, Montana, to Walter B. and Flossie (Marshall) Gilleland. After graduating from Gallatin High School in 1945, he entered the Navy, having been promised the opportunity to learn to fly. Instead, he wound up off the coast of Japan on a mine sweeper at the end of World War II. Following active duty, he studied industrial arts at Montana State College on the GI Bill, graduating in 1952. He later earned a private pilot's license and logged many miles in a plane he shared with Wayne Edsall.
Mark was early-employed at a number of jobs, but the one he remembered fondly was working alongside friends as part of a section crew for the Milwaukee Railroad. His professional career spanned from 1951 until retirement in 1989 in the employ of Tschache Bros. and Junior and Elizabeth Tschache in various roles: at the Coast to Coast store; managing large commercial painting projects, including the Lake Hotel and Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park and grain elevators throughout Montana, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; installing fence for the state highway department; in mobile home sales and service; managing commercial and residential construction projects; and in residential property management. Skilled in every aspect of these jobs, Mark always worked just as hard as the people he supervised.
He married Gettie Burrus Tschache on April 7, 1961, and they were together for nearly 48 years, until Gettie's passing in February 2009. The couple raised three children, and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends. They also liked to cross-country ski and travel in their RV. They built a cabin near Big Sky in 1965, where they hosted family reunions and spent many weekends and holidays. An avid fly fisherman, Mark rarely missed the chance to take his fly rod for a walk along the Gallatin River.
A lifelong native of Bozeman, Mark was an encyclopedia of town history. Asked once if he ever wanted to live anywhere else, he answered, "Why?"
When strokes diminished his capacity, Mark faced the new normal with dignity, determination, and good humor. He'd been a hard worker his whole life, no matter the task, and the hard work of living with limited mobility and then limited speech was just one more chore that needed doing. A very social person, he continued to meet with his buddies for coffee weekly; he remained actively interested in the growth of Bozeman; and he was always up for watching a football game.
He is survived by his daughter Teri of Bozeman; stepson Dean (Diana) Tschache of Pelham, Alabama; stepdaughter Judy Tschache Trent (Gloria Catinchi) of Tarrytown, New York; granddaughters Holly (Keith) Browder of Birmingham, Alabama, and Reilly Scott of Bozeman; great-granddaughters Laney and Jessica Browder; and niece Gerri (Don) Petranovich of Yuma, Arizona, and nephew Willis (Dianne) Gilleland of Helena, Montana, and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by the extended Burrus family, who considered him one of their own.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife and parents; brother and sister-in-law Willis O. and Virginia Gilleland; and nephew Robert (Nancy) Gilleland.
The family thanks Dr. Michael Herring, and the staff of Brookdale Springmeadows assisted living, Gallatin Rest Home, Qualicare, and Hospice of Bozeman Health for their kindness and exemplary care.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 13 at 11 a.m. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.
Donations may be made to the Gallatin History Museum, 317 West Main Street, Bozeman, Montana 59715.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019