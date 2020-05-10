I've thought about obituaries from time to time, usually after reading the obit section of the newspaper, and concluded a person's obituary (mine anyway) should be about those loved ones whose influence shaped me. This obituary is dedicated to those very special people in my life. I will list each as I remember them in order to the best of my recollection.
Mom and Dad, Ruth Summers and Ray Laslovich, Grandpa Joe and Grandma Nita (Summers), Grandpa Nick (Pitch) and Grandma Kate Laslovich, Aunts Vera and Montana, Uncles Ernie and David, Uncles Skinny and Fat and Aunt Ann - Skinny's wife (well one of them). I want to thank Mom, Dad, Grandma Nita and Grandpa Joe and Grandpa Pitch for showing me the beauty of unconditional love and the profound lessons of being honest, hardworking and grace, not that I ever lived up to their example but I've met few who could. And of course, my siblings, Mike, Tony, Nick and Joan.
Sox and Naomi Sullivan treated me and so many others wonderfully and both know what they meant in my life. All I can say is a heartfelt thanks.
All of those friends of my youth which ended abruptly (and somewhat luckily) at 18. Haf, Heff, Sully, Flynnso, Cork, Dick Blodnick, Boone, Laneo, Ziggy and most importantly, Ryno. Thanks for great memories. Pat (Black Pat) Conners, Sam Scalise, Wayne Estes, Ken (Toke) Thormahlen, Wayne Browning, Whitey Chor and Rick Ivankovich - all were role models with significant influence on many folks and I am proud to have been one.
Frank Moreni, Tom Crnich, Sister Charles, Mrs. McDonald (Porky's mom), and Paul Miller, Sociology Professor at U of M all taught me great life lessons which were far and above the subjects of knowledge they labored to convey.
My children, Luke, Josh, Nate and Carolyn are responsible for showing me so much toughness, courage and compassion for others. For that I'm grateful and also for the beautiful grandchildren. I can't put into words the enjoyment and pride they give me. Riley, Callie, Tucker, Ty, Natalie, Markie, Tanner, Cole, Henry, the twins, Matt and James. These 11 grandchildren are a constant delight and I'll always be keeping a close eye on each one. I'm not gone kids, just relaxing on a different couch.
Friends I've enjoyed and loved for years include Vince Colucci, John Balkovatz, Wayne Harper, Pat Dolan, Cory Wiseman, Jeff Laz, Barb Rigg, James Kujala, Whitey Caplis, Sauce, Jim Kelly, Zimmy, Doug Stewart, Jim Olomon, Steve Hackney, Colt Anderson, Rob Schulte, Colin Dow, Penny, Nick Lebsock, Shane Kelly, C.J. (the Bro), Malia and Chunk, Cory Heffernan and a host of bartenders at the Mo, Skip Harden, The Beast, Don Hansen, Mike Grunow, Bob Gillette, Bill Rasor, Lorry and Mary Thomas, Kiki Skakles, JJ (Dolan and Stergar) Bob, Tom, Bill and Jim Matosich, Colleen Matosich, Bill and Tim Dolan, Ed McLean, Roy and Jeanie Bray, Russ and Bev Hatch, Dick and Mike Herbolich, Al Green, Scot Ferda, Denny Bowman, Jim Hogan, Mark Torney, Dan and Gary Villa, Jerold Forkan, Moose, the Duck, Ink, B.J. and Shu, Donna and Greg Olson, the Owen and Beck families, the Lebsock family, the Thatcher family, Kim Vukovich (my mom's favorite unrelated daughter and one of the best people put on earth). And it goes without saying, Kacie (the Pioneer Woman), Katie and Selena Laslovich who have brought so much joy to our family.
My daughter, Carolyn, has my heart to share with anyone she wishes (must be a father/daughter thing - Joan will understand) and am thrilled that she and JP Flynn found each other. (love you Schnook). I promise we will all be together in time; just don't rush and you can talk to me anytime. I will hear you clearly and you know what I will say without having to listen. I love you and thanks for being yourself - you're priceless.
I need to thank Helen Turtle (Peg's mom) for her kindness and strength and most importantly for her daughter Peg, my wife and best friend for the last 46 years.
Thanks to my Dad, who is the most honest and humble person I have ever known. Thanks to my sister Joan who devoted her life to not only her own family, but also to taking care of mom and dad. She and John Ungy have huge hearts and were there for all of us at all times. Thanks to my brother Nick who is my hero. The toughest, most compassionate and graceful guy I have ever met.
Which brings me to Peg (Margaret Jean Turtle Laslovich). Thanks for your love. You have always healed my heart. You overwhelm me and I pray for your more than deserved happiness.
You are greatness.
Love, Mark.
Mark passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Ruth, his brothers Mike and Tony and sister-in-law Holly.
He is survived by his dad, Ray, his wife Peg, his children, Luke (Selena), Josh (Kacie), Nate (Katie) and Carolyn (JP), Cory Wiseman, Tara Patrick, his grandchildren, Riley and Natalie, Tucker and Cole, Ty, Tanner, James and Matt and Callie, Markie and Henry, step-grandchildren, Matt and Makenna, his brother Nick (Sheila), his sister Joan Ungaretti (John), sister-in-law, Kathy, Peg's family, Paul and Sharon Turtle, Mary Ann and Mike Rapp, George and Helen Kovacich, Jack Turtle and Joe and Vicki Turtle, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends he considered family.
We especially thank his caregivers, Dr. Chris Corsi and staff (along with Dr. Ann Corsi who collaborated and finally ended his very long and hated 'bout with gout'), Dr. Brad Berry and of course, Julie, Dr. Mike Reed, Dr. Kevin Sheehan, Dr. Musee and Dr. Peach, the nursing staff at St. Patrick Hospital, especially his new found friends in ICU, Julia and Matt who were with him right to the end. We would like to thank all the staff at St. Pat's, especially Mary Jo Chopp and Jan Riva who made the last few months easier and a very special thank you to Vince Colucci and Dr. Danny Spoon who have always been there for Mark and our entire family. We thank you all for the compassion and care for Mark which is appreciated more than you'll ever know.
We would also like to thank Ben Andrews for the urn Mark requested.
We have always been so very grateful for healthy children and grandchildren and would ask that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Shriners Hospitals, the Leukemia and
Lymphoma Society or to our other favorite charities, the Disabled Veterans of America or Holy Family/St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Services and celebration of Mark's life are pending and will not be scheduled until all who wish can attend.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Mark's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
Mom and Dad, Ruth Summers and Ray Laslovich, Grandpa Joe and Grandma Nita (Summers), Grandpa Nick (Pitch) and Grandma Kate Laslovich, Aunts Vera and Montana, Uncles Ernie and David, Uncles Skinny and Fat and Aunt Ann - Skinny's wife (well one of them). I want to thank Mom, Dad, Grandma Nita and Grandpa Joe and Grandpa Pitch for showing me the beauty of unconditional love and the profound lessons of being honest, hardworking and grace, not that I ever lived up to their example but I've met few who could. And of course, my siblings, Mike, Tony, Nick and Joan.
Sox and Naomi Sullivan treated me and so many others wonderfully and both know what they meant in my life. All I can say is a heartfelt thanks.
All of those friends of my youth which ended abruptly (and somewhat luckily) at 18. Haf, Heff, Sully, Flynnso, Cork, Dick Blodnick, Boone, Laneo, Ziggy and most importantly, Ryno. Thanks for great memories. Pat (Black Pat) Conners, Sam Scalise, Wayne Estes, Ken (Toke) Thormahlen, Wayne Browning, Whitey Chor and Rick Ivankovich - all were role models with significant influence on many folks and I am proud to have been one.
Frank Moreni, Tom Crnich, Sister Charles, Mrs. McDonald (Porky's mom), and Paul Miller, Sociology Professor at U of M all taught me great life lessons which were far and above the subjects of knowledge they labored to convey.
My children, Luke, Josh, Nate and Carolyn are responsible for showing me so much toughness, courage and compassion for others. For that I'm grateful and also for the beautiful grandchildren. I can't put into words the enjoyment and pride they give me. Riley, Callie, Tucker, Ty, Natalie, Markie, Tanner, Cole, Henry, the twins, Matt and James. These 11 grandchildren are a constant delight and I'll always be keeping a close eye on each one. I'm not gone kids, just relaxing on a different couch.
Friends I've enjoyed and loved for years include Vince Colucci, John Balkovatz, Wayne Harper, Pat Dolan, Cory Wiseman, Jeff Laz, Barb Rigg, James Kujala, Whitey Caplis, Sauce, Jim Kelly, Zimmy, Doug Stewart, Jim Olomon, Steve Hackney, Colt Anderson, Rob Schulte, Colin Dow, Penny, Nick Lebsock, Shane Kelly, C.J. (the Bro), Malia and Chunk, Cory Heffernan and a host of bartenders at the Mo, Skip Harden, The Beast, Don Hansen, Mike Grunow, Bob Gillette, Bill Rasor, Lorry and Mary Thomas, Kiki Skakles, JJ (Dolan and Stergar) Bob, Tom, Bill and Jim Matosich, Colleen Matosich, Bill and Tim Dolan, Ed McLean, Roy and Jeanie Bray, Russ and Bev Hatch, Dick and Mike Herbolich, Al Green, Scot Ferda, Denny Bowman, Jim Hogan, Mark Torney, Dan and Gary Villa, Jerold Forkan, Moose, the Duck, Ink, B.J. and Shu, Donna and Greg Olson, the Owen and Beck families, the Lebsock family, the Thatcher family, Kim Vukovich (my mom's favorite unrelated daughter and one of the best people put on earth). And it goes without saying, Kacie (the Pioneer Woman), Katie and Selena Laslovich who have brought so much joy to our family.
My daughter, Carolyn, has my heart to share with anyone she wishes (must be a father/daughter thing - Joan will understand) and am thrilled that she and JP Flynn found each other. (love you Schnook). I promise we will all be together in time; just don't rush and you can talk to me anytime. I will hear you clearly and you know what I will say without having to listen. I love you and thanks for being yourself - you're priceless.
I need to thank Helen Turtle (Peg's mom) for her kindness and strength and most importantly for her daughter Peg, my wife and best friend for the last 46 years.
Thanks to my Dad, who is the most honest and humble person I have ever known. Thanks to my sister Joan who devoted her life to not only her own family, but also to taking care of mom and dad. She and John Ungy have huge hearts and were there for all of us at all times. Thanks to my brother Nick who is my hero. The toughest, most compassionate and graceful guy I have ever met.
Which brings me to Peg (Margaret Jean Turtle Laslovich). Thanks for your love. You have always healed my heart. You overwhelm me and I pray for your more than deserved happiness.
You are greatness.
Love, Mark.
Mark passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Ruth, his brothers Mike and Tony and sister-in-law Holly.
He is survived by his dad, Ray, his wife Peg, his children, Luke (Selena), Josh (Kacie), Nate (Katie) and Carolyn (JP), Cory Wiseman, Tara Patrick, his grandchildren, Riley and Natalie, Tucker and Cole, Ty, Tanner, James and Matt and Callie, Markie and Henry, step-grandchildren, Matt and Makenna, his brother Nick (Sheila), his sister Joan Ungaretti (John), sister-in-law, Kathy, Peg's family, Paul and Sharon Turtle, Mary Ann and Mike Rapp, George and Helen Kovacich, Jack Turtle and Joe and Vicki Turtle, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends he considered family.
We especially thank his caregivers, Dr. Chris Corsi and staff (along with Dr. Ann Corsi who collaborated and finally ended his very long and hated 'bout with gout'), Dr. Brad Berry and of course, Julie, Dr. Mike Reed, Dr. Kevin Sheehan, Dr. Musee and Dr. Peach, the nursing staff at St. Patrick Hospital, especially his new found friends in ICU, Julia and Matt who were with him right to the end. We would like to thank all the staff at St. Pat's, especially Mary Jo Chopp and Jan Riva who made the last few months easier and a very special thank you to Vince Colucci and Dr. Danny Spoon who have always been there for Mark and our entire family. We thank you all for the compassion and care for Mark which is appreciated more than you'll ever know.
We would also like to thank Ben Andrews for the urn Mark requested.
We have always been so very grateful for healthy children and grandchildren and would ask that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Shriners Hospitals, the Leukemia and
Lymphoma Society or to our other favorite charities, the Disabled Veterans of America or Holy Family/St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Services and celebration of Mark's life are pending and will not be scheduled until all who wish can attend.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Mark's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 10, 2020.