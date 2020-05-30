Martrel Dewayne Johnson laid down his sword on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a long hard battle with renal failure. He was born on December 13, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his wife, Brandi N. Johnson (married November 11, 2011); mother, Cheryl D. Johnson; father, Martin Henry; grandparents, James & Renell Johnson; aunt, Kaylon Johnson and his fur baby, Piper.
He was a former MSU Bobcat who with great determination, went on to graduate from Pima College with an Associates Degree in Business Management. Martrel was known in the community for his overwhelming drive to overcome his many health setbacks and disabilities, and to give back to those in need. He was an incredible soul and the world is forever changed without him.
Services will be held at The Wealthy Place Ministries COGIC in Las Vegas, NV June 6th at 11 A.M. Virtual services will be available on either the Church website or their Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
Arrangements locally are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 30, 2020.