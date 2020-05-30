Martrel D. Johnson
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martrel Dewayne Johnson laid down his sword on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a long hard battle with renal failure. He was born on December 13, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his wife, Brandi N. Johnson (married November 11, 2011); mother, Cheryl D. Johnson; father, Martin Henry; grandparents, James & Renell Johnson; aunt, Kaylon Johnson and his fur baby, Piper.

He was a former MSU Bobcat who with great determination, went on to graduate from Pima College with an Associates Degree in Business Management. Martrel was known in the community for his overwhelming drive to overcome his many health setbacks and disabilities, and to give back to those in need. He was an incredible soul and the world is forever changed without him.

Services will be held at The Wealthy Place Ministries COGIC in Las Vegas, NV June 6th at 11 A.M. Virtual services will be available on either the Church website or their Facebook page for those that cannot attend.

Arrangements locally are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved