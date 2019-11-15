|
Mary Alice Haugen passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. Mary was born on July 19, 1938 to Cecil and Wallace Nass and grew up on the family's resort in Hill City, MN with her two sisters, Betty and JoyAnn, and two brothers, Robert and William. In the Spring of 1955, Mary met the love of her life George Haugen. They were married on August 20, 1955 and were blessed with three daughters. In 1963 the family moved to Manhattan, MT where they loved to take walks in the rain. Mary worked as a grocery store clerk and enjoyed brightening peoples day with her engaging personality and warm smile. Customers would wait in line just to spend a few moments chatting with her. On July 23, 2003, Mary retired from Albertsons after 30 years of service. On November 25, 2003, Mary lost her beloved soulmate George after 58 years of marriage. Mary is survived by daughters, Vicki Keough, Vonnie Giles (Kevin) and Valerie Klompien (Mark); grandchildren, Robert Chilton (Ashley), Evan Chilton (Tiffany), Bryant Keough (Jamie), Jill Baker (Darrell), Jared Pomponio (Irish), Dakota Royal, Derek Klompien, Dalin Klompien; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Liam, Sutton, Lila, Quinton, Taya and Autumn. A Celebration of Life service and Mary's ashes will be laid to rest in eternal love next to George in the Spring.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019