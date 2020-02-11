|
With profound sadness to all who knew her, Mary Alice Haugen passed away October 28, 2019 in Seattle, Washington from cancer at the age of 81 years old. We wish things could have been different and we had more time but we know she is at peace and happy again with the love of her life George to whom she married on August 20, 1955. Even though she is gone she has left a great legacy of her love for her family and friends to remember her by. Full of joy and nurturing, always eager to help out no matter what. She lit up the room with her smile and was so easy going she fit in anywhere. Anywhere she went she made friends and always made time to stop and talk to everyone. Even if she didn't know them!
Her love for music always kept her singing and humming with a smile on her face. She even started piano lessons in her seventies! She was hard working, a positive figure who powered on even when times were tough and painful. Mom, you embraced life even when you were left alone. You always kept busy, never felt sorry for yourself or complained and was always so excited to see your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.
We love you and miss you so much Mom. REMEMBERED IN LOVE BY US ALL.
Please join us in celebrating Mary's life on Saturday, March 21,2020. Graveside services only will be at 11:00 am at Manhattan Meadowview Cemetary. Following will be a celebration and luncheon from 12:30-3:00 at Holiday Express, 309 West Madison Ave, Belgrade, Mt.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020