Mary Elizabeth Crowley, 95 passed away on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She is predeceased by her parents, Roy & Grace Steele; her husband, CMSgt. James A. Crowley (USAF) in 1975; her sons, Lt. James A. Crowley II (Vietnam), Michael Steele, John Crowley; and grandson, Jared Steele.



She is survived by her beloved children, Janet Brownell of Bozeman and Patrick Crowley of Onset, MA as well as Tom Foster of Sandwich, MA who was like a son to her; her grandchildren, James Stringari and Tanya Divish (Mike) here in Montana and her other grandchildren around the country, Janie Marlatt (Geoff), Miranda Steele, Hannah Steele and Sam Steele. Mary was blessed with 9 great-grandchildren.



She was born in Idaho, traveled the country and the world as a military wife and settled in Cape Cod, MA where she lived until 2017 when she moved to Bozeman to be closer to family. Mary was a devout catholic, a successful realtor, and tireless humanitarian. She enjoyed her finals years in the company of her devoted family and her friends at Highgate. Mary's life will be celebrated over the summer in Onset, MA.



