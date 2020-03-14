|
Mary Ellen Lensink--wife, mother, and grandmother extraordinaire--passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020, surrounded by love. Mary was an exceptionally warm-hearted and kind person whose greatest joy in life was seeing the joy of her family and friends. She was one of the quiet, unsung heroes in our midst who hold us together and make our lives richer. Among the phrases she spoke most often were: "I love you," "Hi sweetheart," "It's so good to see you," "Can I help you?"
Born to Kenneth and Genevieve McIver on July 12, 1930, Mary grew up in Great Falls, Montana, the oldest of four children. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948 and completed a bachelor's degree in nursing at the University of Minnesota in 1952. While at Minnesota, she met the love of her life, Everett R. Lensink. They married on September 12, 1952. Mary worked as a nurse for several years in hospitals in Minneapolis while her husband completed medical school. In 1963, she and Ev moved to Bozeman, Montana, where they established their life-long home.
Mary settled into the Bozeman community, attending to her home and family, managing the finances of her husband's medical practice, teaching Sunday school to both adults and children, and volunteering. She was a long-time member of PEO, where she had many dear friends. After her children graduated from high school and took up residence in far-flung locations across the country, Mary and Ev spent extensive time visiting them and getting to know their grandchildren. She took great pride and joy in her grandchildren and their accomplishments, and her last major trips were to witness and celebrate milestones in their lives.
An exceptional cook, Mary will always be remembered for her stupendous Thanksgiving dinners. For decades she participated in a gourmet club, bringing together many of her best friends to create memories over good food and company. Her recipes for homemade rolls, fondly known as "mom's buns," and chocolate birthday cake are still made and cherished by her children and grandchildren. Mary had a green thumb; plants, just as children, thrived under her care. She loved birds and especially mountain bluebirds.
Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Everett; her brother, Bruce McIver; her sister, Charlotte (Lolly) McIver; her children, Andy Lensink and his wife, Carrie; Dan Lensink and his wife, Maurene; Susan Panciera and her husband, Joel; Paul Lensink and his wife, Monica; and her grandchildren, Luke, Gerrit, Mariele, Willem, Anne, Elena, Anya, Calvin, Mira, and Henry.
Mary will be missed every day by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will live in our hearts forever and be remembered as an example of all that is loving, kind, generous, and gentle.
"Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Mary later this spring at Aspen Point at Hillcrest Senior Living Center, 1201 Highland Blvd., Bozeman, Montana. The time and date of the service will be posted here in the coming days.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020