Mary Hoffman Fogle, 98 years old went peacefully to heaven on March 17, 2019. She was born in Bozeman, MT on June 14, 1920 to Rudolf and Hermina (Glauser) Hoffman and raised on the family farm on Springhill Road with her ten siblings. She married Les A. Fogle on December 24, 1938 in Livingston, MT and they raised three children.



Mary lived in Bozeman her entire life and was the oldest member of the Bozeman Eagles Auxiliary, belonging for 76 years. She worked at the Oaks Grill, Joe's Food store, Kessler Dairy and the Wallace Street Grocery, which she and Les owned in the 1960's.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 68 years. Mary was the last living member of her 10 siblings and their spouses: Ernest (Estina) Hoffman, Lena (Mark) Swingle, Lizzie (Tommy) Scott, Albert Hoffman, Christian Hoffman, George (Helen) Hoffman, Bill Hoffman, Helen (Fred) Crotty, Sam (Emma) Hoffman, and Joseph Hoffman.



Mary is survived by her three children and their spouses: Rosetta (Howard) Barrick, Bozeman, Don (Jana) Fogle, Oregon and Arizona, and Yvonne (Dave) Hinman, Malta MT; four grandchildren, LaDeen (Paul) Arthun, Manhattan, Rodney (Carrie) Barrick, Bozeman, Jill (Dave) Hamilton, Three Forks, and Heidi (Billy) Lulloff, Malta; eight great grandchildren, Kendi Dykema, Skylar Dykema, Kevin Barrick, Ryan Barrick, Josh Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton, Tyler (Sascha) Lulloff and Tessa (Zach) Handley; and her great-great grandchildren, Tavi Lulloff and Tylo Lulloff. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Mary has spent the past two and a half years living at High Country Care assisted living, where they have taken great care of her. The family thanks each of them for their kindness and loving care, as well as the Hospice nurses who have been helping with her daily care.



Mary will be buried alongside her husband, Les, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held on Mary's birthday, June 14th, time and place to be announced. A private family graveside will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bozeman Hospice or the donor's choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary