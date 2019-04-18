Mary Jo McCrea died peacefully at the age of 83 on April 8, 2019 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, with loved ones at her side.



Mary Jo was born in Shelley, Idaho and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1952. She enjoyed athletics, outdoors and gardening. In 1952 she married Louis McCrea. Together they started, owned and operated their business, Trader Macs, for 50 years. In addition to raising her five children, Mary Jo played baseball, sewed professionally and handmade greeting cards that were enjoyed by all who received them.



Mary Jo was predeceased by her son Bill McCrea; parents Ted Priest and Lucile and Ivan Lawrence and brother Dean Priest. She is survived by her husband Louis McCrea; daughter Janice (David) Scott; sons Wade (Jeanette) McCrea, Jim McCrea and Dan McCrea; sisters Pearl Orcutt and Linda (Leon) Powell; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private family graveside service will be held.



The family would like to thank all who cared for her in her recent illness. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.



