Mary Virginia Haglund passed peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the age of 88.
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements and cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Bozeman Senior Center, with a time for sharing of memories at 2:30 pm. A full obituary may be viewed at www.dokkennelson.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Bozeman Senior Center or to Frontier Home Health/Hospice in care of the Bozeman Health Foundation, Memo Line: Hospice.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020