She is survived by her husband, John; son, Cole of Dallas, Texas; step-daughter, Tiffany of Conover, North Carolina; and sister, Laureen Mahoney of Miami, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Marie Mahoney; and brother, Lawrence Mahoney.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 17, at the Livingston Depot, 200 W Park St. We will begin with a service of remembrance at 2 followed by a gathering of friends and family with food and refreshments provided.
Memorials are preferred in Maureen's memory to the Livingston Depot Foundation, PO Box 1319-Livingston, MT 59047. Maureen served the Depot for as a trustee for the past ten years and most recently as Treasurer.
To view the obituary or share online condolences, visit: www.franzen-davis.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019