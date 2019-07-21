Maurice Henry DeDycker, 69, passed away July 16, 2019, at Bozeman Health Hospital, surrounded by his family.



On October 4, 1968, he married Gayle Woodland. Maurice worked for Figgins Sand and Gravel from 1968 to 1970. He then started working at the Department of Transportation as a garbage collector and worked his way up the ladder to Superintendent. He was employed from 1970 to 2007, when he had to take a medical retirement.



Maurice loved fishing and hunting with his grandkids and teaching them everything he knew. He also loved traveling to Disneyland and Disney World, becoming a kid again at heart.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Henry and Viola DeDycker, an unborn son, and his in-laws, Dorothea and Norman Kober.



He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Gayle; son, Johnathan; daughter, Chantelle (Shaun); and grandchildren, Ciara "Pumpkin"/"Sweetheart", Keevon (his best buddy and "Partner"), Trevor "Little Bit", Mackinzie, and Dylan; and great-grandkids, Brayden "Bray" and Paisley "Sweetheart".



At his request, there will be a gathering at the Bozeman American Legion on Saturday, July 27 from 1:00 to 5:00 P.M.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 21, 2019