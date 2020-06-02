Maxine Althea (Cook) Dykman was born May 7, 1926, the middle child in a family of eleven children in Columbus, Montana. She spent her early years there, Absarokee, Rapelje, and later her family settled in Sappington. She attended and graduated from Willow Creek School.



Maxine was in High School when WW II began. She said (with regards to her current beau going into service), "This wasn't too bad; I would just get another one. This worked out well for me until a couple of them came home on leave at the same time!" She would correspond with many in the service as this was important to her, them, and to our country.



Maxine married Joe Dykman, October 16, 1945. They spent their married life in Norris and settled in Harrison. Barbara Jo, Annita Faye, and Beaver came along as the years progressed. Maxine's grandchildren, Kaitlin and Max. were her everything. For a number of years, she worked graveyard at Yellowstone Talc. After this, she spent 17 years being the cook (as she stated, she was born a Cook) at Harrison School. Many still remember her cinnamon twists, sneaking to the lunch room for Maxine to slip them a quick cookie, and her kindness, thoughtfulness, and smile. After her retirement, many children at Harrison School remember the stories read to them weekly by Maxine. She very much enjoyed the time spent with the Pinochle crew, Church, and Seniors in Pony.



Through adversity she always remained positive. At 94, she was the last surviving member of the Cook family. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughters. Maxine is survived by her son, Beaver, her grandchildren, Kaitlin and Max, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. To honor her memory and her dedication, memorials can be sent the Harrison School.



