Melvin Avery Butts, last of Manhattan, Montana, passed away on October 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Anne, who died August 26, 2013. Melvin is survived by his children and their spouses, Curtis (Chelsea), Andrew (Jodi), Mala (Shawn Shea), and Emma (Andy Gage) as well as nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Melvin was born October 28, 1939 in Sheridan, Montana, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduating high school. While in the Corps, Melvin served as an embassy guard in New Delhi, India, where he met Judy. They were married on January 18, 1964, and moved to Twin Bridges, Montana, to start a family.
The family moved to Bozeman in 1971. Melvin worked as manager of Consolidated Electrical Distributors for several years. In 1984, he purchased Service Electric and operated that business until selling to his son, Curtis, in 2000.
Melvin was an avid sportsman who enjoyed flying his small Cessna, horseback riding, fishing, hunting and shooting as well as camping with friends and family. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and active with the Marine Corps League. Previously, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bozeman.
Melvin's strong work ethic and dedication to family and friends made him a man admired by many. Melvin placed family above all else. He and Judy had two sons and later adopted two daughters.
A celebration of life ceremony is planned for March 2020 at the Manhattan Wildlife Association Logan Shooting Range. In lieu of flowers, Mel's family requests donations be made to Holt International, PO Box 2880, Eugene, Oregon 97402.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019