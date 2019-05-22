Mr. Merlin James Hecock passed away Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2019 in St. James Healthcare. He was born Tuesday, February 10, 1931 in De Sart, North Dakota to Roland and Pearl (Stafford) Hecock. He attended schools in North Dakota and honorably served his country in the United States Army Engineers. He served from December of 1949 until October of 1952.



Merlin married the love of his life, Sandra Guffin, in Northwood, Iowa on January 29, 1960 and together they made their home St. Paul, Minnesota where he worked for Ford Motor Company. They moved to Missoula in 1961 then to Anaconda in 1964 where he worked for Sears for 16 years. They then moved to Bozeman and after another 10 years with Sears retired in 1990 settling in Butte. He was a member of Valley View Golf Club in Bozeman for 15 years, served with the Opportunity Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years, attaining the rank of Assistant Chief, was a member of the Anaconda Country Club for 15 years and Highland View Golf Club in Butte. They were also longtime and active members of Trinity Methodist Church and Aldersgate United Methodist Church. After retirement he and Sandy spent 19 years wintering in Yuma Arizona at Cocopah golf and RV resort. His most enjoyment in life was golfing and he golfed up until the last week of his life. His family was very special to him. He was a very kind and caring man. He was always there to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him.



Mr. Hecock is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Hecock of Butte, Daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Robert Schalk of Deer Lodge, grandchildren: Tyler and Denise McCabe, Kristin Schalk, Savannah Schalk and David Kessler, Cory and Gemma Hecock, Craig and Jenny Hecock, great-grandchildren: McKenna and McKinley McCabe, brother and sister-in-law, Clair and Bev Hecock, sister, Beverly Chester and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Connie and Ray Vetter, Bonnie Lane, Sharon and Bob Raemaker and Nadine Guffin. He is preceded in death by his son, Jim Hecock who passed away July 10, 2016.



Mr. Hecock's remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where friends may call Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Funeral services will follow at 11 o'clock and interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow in Wayrynen-Richards Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 22, 2019