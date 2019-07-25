On July 21, 2019, Mike Potter, 72, of Bozeman passed away suddenly while gardening in his yard. Gardening and creating beauty in the world around him were one of Mike's greatest passions.



Mike was born in Rochester, NY, to Curtis and Margaret (O'Neill) Potter. He grew up with his two brothers, Curtis and Jonathan in Wyckoff, NJ, and attended Syracuse University in New York, obtaining a degree in Art and a BFA in Landscape Architecture. It was also where he met his first wife Dale.



Following graduation, Mike and Dale moved to Billings, where Mike began his development career with Ted Wirth and Associates. Mike proudly designed many projects, including the first National Park of Saudi Arabia and many of the Billings area parks and playgrounds. By 1989, Mike established PC Development, Inc. with partner Tom Clinton, and designed more than 50 residential and commercial projects between Jackson and Bozeman, including Teton Pines, Teton Springs, Sundance Springs, River Rock and Triple Tree Ranch. Mike also master planned The Mountain Village at Big Sky Ski Resort for Chet and Tippy Huntley, as well as other Big Sky development projects. Mike's talent and passion for land use planning and designing beautiful and functional communities, neighborhoods, and spaces for people, combined with his reverence for our natural world, have left an indelible portfolio representative of his passion and drive to create beauty in the world around him. Mike used his knowledge, philosophies and experience to mentor younger professionals throughout his career, including his nephew Brett Potter.



Mike was passionate about his design work and passionate about his family. He and Dale raised four children together. He supported their athletic, cultural, and educational endeavors and loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He loved to tinker in the garage, work on yard projects with his kids, watch Indy Car races, air shows, fireworks, and getting together with friends and family for pretty much any reason. He was a self-professed project junkie and he lived to create beauty with the help of his friends, loved ones, and associates.



After Dale's death in 2007, Mike found a second chance at love when he married Kreta (Chandler) Potter in 2015. Together they traveled to see the sandhill crane migrations, redwood forests, Florida beaches, and frequented Yellowstone Park. He enjoyed going on walks, feeding the birds, growing dahlias, smelling the flowers, and taking photos and creating memories with Kreta. Mike will be remembered for his kindness, respect, passion, patience and love.



Mike is survived by his wife Kreta Potter; son Jeffrey Potter (and wife Amy and grandchildren Natalie and Nicholas), daughter Meredith Potter, son Matthew Potter, and daughter Katherine Potter (and husband Jim Adney). He is also survived by his brothers, Jonathan and Curtis (and wife Joyce), and sister-in-law Peg Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Curtis Potter.



A Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, with a Video Tribute and Sharing of Stories at 6:00 PM.



The Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, followed by a reception.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 25, 2019