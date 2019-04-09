Resources More Obituaries for Michael Fortin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Fortin

1978 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Michael Angelo Fortin, age 40, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3rd. He was born June 12th, 1978 to his mother Anita and father Frank. Michael was talented, passionate and charming. Coincidentally to his name, he was an amazing artist. Though he worked with all mediums, he preferred paint on canvas and with graphic design. He graduated from Montana State with a bachlor's degree in English as well as earning a degree in graphic design from the Art Institute of Seattle. He loved music and taught himself to deejay in 2003, he used his ability to read a room full of people to become one of the most recognized and loved. Michael shared his outwardly light and infectious laugh with all who knew him. Michael is survived by his mother Anita , brother Chris, sister Autumn, daughter Kenzie and son Avery. Michaels celebration of life will be on Wednesday, April 10th, beginning at 1:30 at the Dahl Funeral Home, located at 300 Highland Blvd in Bozeman, MT. Burial service to begin at 3:00 in the Sunset Hills Cemetary located at Lindley Park. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019