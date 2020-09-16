Michael Lee Kelly (Mike Sr.), 84, passed away on September 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret (Bridwell), his parents, Irving and Alta (Hansen), and his grandson, Paul Christian Jensen. He leaves behind his second wife, Terri Kelly (Schaughency) of 28 years, his three children: Cas Monaco (Bob), Sandy Jensen (Mark), and Mike Kelly Jr. (Julie), step sons, Mark Wooten (Dawn), Richard Wooten (Shellie), his brother, Jack Dean Kelly (Mary), many friends and Masonic brothers. Mike was blessed with twelve grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
Mike was born on January 18, 1936, in Denver, CO. He served in the US Navy, and then began his long career with the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the FAA in 1987. His retirement career was ski instructing at Snowbird Ski Resort in UT, Beaver Creek Ski Resort in CO, and at Big Sky Resort in MT. Mike and his wife, Terri moved to the Reece Creek community north of Bozeman in 2000. Mike was an active member of Springhill Presbyterian Church and he embraced life as an avid fly fisherman, hunter, woodworker, and all-around adventurer.
In 1964 Mike was raised as a Master Mason in Denver, CO. Mike served as Past Master of the Denver Lodge No. 5 A.F. & A.M., Past Master of Gallatin Lodge No. 6 A.F. & A.M. and served as an El Jebel Shriner. Masonry was an important cornerstone in Mike's life.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Springhill Presbyterian Church at the Legacy Site. In lieu of flowers, Mike had requested donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV, 25438, or to Springhill Presbyterian Church.
