|
|
Michael Lee Sander, 60, of Bozeman, MT succumbed to his courageous battle with cancer, on November 8, 2019. His loving wife Cindy was by his side. Mike was the son of Betty and Ivan Sander. Mike and Cindy met and were married in 1988. They created a beautiful life together, full of endless laughter, with many cherished family times. Their license plate reads "FUN2BUS".
Mike's two greatest achievements were his children, son, Benjamin and daughter, Sarah. He took immense pride in his son's accomplishments. He treasured Sunday mornings when his son and friends would come to the house for a waffle breakfast. Sarah predeceased Mike and became the family's guiding star. The family takes great comfort in the reunion of Mike and his precious girl.
He had a radiant smile and was charismatic by nature. His days were spent making everyone he encountered feel like a friend and any friend feel like family. He exuded kindness and quiet generosity. Mike's hobbies included cooking, fishing, woodworking and gardening.
Mike had an extensive career in golf course management. There he found a community that embraced his love of the game and his charming sense of humor.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Cindy and their son, Benjamin, as well as many friends and family.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on July 12, 2020 in the mountains he loved so much!
For the loving care, attentive treatment, and support, the family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr May and staff, Shannon Lester NP, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Cancer Support Community. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Mike's name can be sent to the Cancer Support Community of Bozeman.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019