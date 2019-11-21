Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Sander


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lee Sander Obituary
Michael Lee Sander, 60, of Bozeman, MT succumbed to his courageous battle with cancer, on November 8, 2019. His loving wife Cindy was by his side. Mike was the son of Betty and Ivan Sander. Mike and Cindy met and were married in 1988. They created a beautiful life together, full of endless laughter, with many cherished family times. Their license plate reads "FUN2BUS".

Mike's two greatest achievements were his children, son, Benjamin and daughter, Sarah. He took immense pride in his son's accomplishments. He treasured Sunday mornings when his son and friends would come to the house for a waffle breakfast. Sarah predeceased Mike and became the family's guiding star. The family takes great comfort in the reunion of Mike and his precious girl.

He had a radiant smile and was charismatic by nature. His days were spent making everyone he encountered feel like a friend and any friend feel like family. He exuded kindness and quiet generosity. Mike's hobbies included cooking, fishing, woodworking and gardening.

Mike had an extensive career in golf course management. There he found a community that embraced his love of the game and his charming sense of humor.

Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Cindy and their son, Benjamin, as well as many friends and family.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on July 12, 2020 in the mountains he loved so much!

For the loving care, attentive treatment, and support, the family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr May and staff, Shannon Lester NP, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Cancer Support Community. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Mike's name can be sent to the Cancer Support Community of Bozeman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -