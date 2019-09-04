|
Michael Paul Fretwell passed away at his home on August 23, 2019. Born in Seattle, Washington on March 5, 1962, "Mike" as he was known by friends and family, graduated from Mercer Island High School and received his bachelor's degree in Physical Education at Montana State University. In July of 1993 he wed his long-time sweetheart, Holly Lippke. They welcomed their first son, Colter, in 1997 and their second son, Jake, in 1999. Mike was a beloved high school physical-education teacher before he transitioned into carpentry. While living in the Bozeman area he built numerous homes, including his own, with sweeping views of the beautiful Bridger mountains. An avid outdoorsman, Mike loved hiking, biking, skiing, fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Always an accomplished tennis player, Mike used his skills as assistant coach for the Bozeman Hawks tennis team helping lead them to win multiple state tournaments. Mike adored his sons and passed on his kind-hearted and compassionate nature, sense of humor and adventure and great love of sports. Mike is survived by his sons Colter and Jake, his sister Deborah Nittrouer (Chuck), his brothers David (Char) and Patrick (Julie) and many nieces and nephews - all of whom adored him. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Cathleen and Albert. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019