After a life he described as an odyssey of wonder, Michael Thomas Money passed away at his home in Polson, MT on October 30th from the sudden, severe onset of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. He was at home surrounded by his family, looking out on the Mission Mountains, with his faithful dog at his side.



Mike Money was born the youngest of 5 children to Sandy and Rosemary Money in Cut Bank. Mike grew up on the Highline with 5 close cousins and a great many friends for such a small town. The town of Cut Bank, Mike's siblings Sheri, Sandra, Raymond, Pat, and their cousins the Sheridans have always been a big part of Mike's heart.



After graduating from Cut Bank High in 1969, Mike attended MSU and served in the Air Force while starting a family with his first wife, Noreen Zapp. Their sons Tony and Joe were lucky enough to grow up in Bozeman, with their dad taking them out to explore the state on hunting and fishing trips. Their families, including Mike's 3 grandchildren, will certainly miss him very much.



In life, Mike was proud to say that there was not much that he hadn't done when it comes to planning, real estate, and development. He wore many hats at many jobs, meeting some truly great friends along the way. He retired from Big Sky Western Bank as a Vice President in 2018.



Always dedicated to helping the folks he could, Mike was passionate about seeing his community find its way through explosive growth while retaining its soul. Like all of us, Mike felt he sometimes stumbled, and sometimes soared.



Mike's second marriage to Diane "Peanuts" Patch in 1996 added even more family for him to love; and it is important to him that they all know how much they made him feel loved and welcome in their lives. He's made many memories with his in-laws, and celebrated the milestones of nieces and nephews with joy and pride.



Memorial arrangements pending better weather and less covid to follow. Donations in Mike's name can be made to Adopt a Sox, the Salvation Army, and the MSU Athletic Scholarship Fund.



We could go on and on celebrating the people Mike felt close to; he was just that kind of guy. Mike has family of all sorts, in all sorts of places; and now that his fight is over, we can all celebrate his strength and the memories he made with us. Touchdown, Bobcats.



