It is with broken hearts that the family of Michael "Jay" White announce the passing of our beloved patriarch on April 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm MST in the care of his doctors. He was in the comfort of his wife and youngest daughter while they held his hands and rubbed his forehead as he took his last breaths on this earth.
Jay passed from complications due to sepsis that he was not able to fight because of an ongoing battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which had become more aggressive his last six months. He had also suffered from Parkinson's and Neuropathy, as well as Colorectal (colon) Cancer that had been in remission for several years.
Jay spent a stint in the United States Navy on the Enterprise during the early years of Vietnam. He loved being a photographer SN/E3. After his honorable discharge he spent time in places such as Hong Kong and San Francisco. He also was an Alumni of Montana State University of Bozeman.
Coming back to Montana he was introduced to Betty Jo Anderson by his parents and her father at the Shoe Renew (and boot repair) in Belgrade, MT. On April 29, 1972 they were married in a private ceremony in Townsend, MT. Betty Jo blessed Jay with two daughters and a son. Jay was not a typical father of the times. When he was not working hard to provide for his family, he would spend time singing and playing with his children and fixing things around the house with them. He also enjoyed taking his family on various trips around Montana such as Glacier Park and Yellowstone Park, as well as some memorable fishing day trips. One of Jay's favorite past times was to watch movies he had rented on the weekends with his family. Jay was also an avid gamer, having put an Atari controller in the hands of his eldest daughter when she was just three years old. One of his favorite games was Skyrim and toward the end of his life he was very much enjoying Fallout. His children and grandchildren alike have many memories of how he could make quick work of the games, making them look easy. He also continued to be an avid photographer the rest of his life. One of his favorite subjects was the bears of Montana Grizzly Encounters, especially Brutus. Jay and Betty Jo made many many day trips to Yellowstone Park to see what animals they could see.
Jay is survived by his best friend, beloved, and adoring wife of 48 years, Betty Jo (Anderson) White, eldest daughter Linda White, youngest daughter Erin (White) Williams, and only son Michael White. He also has left behind seven grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Malachi (Linda); Christopher, Makayla, Kaitlyn (Erin); Jayden (Michael), as well as his adoring niece Paula Kathleen Barnhart. He was preceded in death by his parents Larry White and Claire Elizabeth (Cain) White and his doting sister Paula Barnhart.
Memorial services will be ever so gratefully provided by Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Live streaming will be available via the Dahl Facebook page for those not able to attend, as well as to social distance during these times. Procession to the burial site at Sunset Hills Cemetery will follow. Afterward coffee and cookies will be provided back at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.
Donations may be made in honor of Jay to a cancer, Parkinson's, or Veterans benefit of choice.
