Michelangelo Suriano of Bozeman is finally at peace as he went to join his loved ones in heaven on September 7, 2019. He was born to Michael and Paulina Suriano on June 9, 1927 in Newark, NJ.
At age 20 he married the love of his life, Antoinette, on September 14, 1947 at St. Rocco Catholic Church in Newark, where they resided until they moved to Edison, NJ in 1972. Michelangelo briefly served in the United States Navy in WWII. He devoted 28 years of his life as a Policeman for the City of Newark, NJ.
Michelangelo's passions were bowling (he maintained a 165 average) and playing Canasta with his family and friends. He loved the New Jersey Shore, especially Atlantic City, and Wildwood Crest. Michelangelo and Antoinette moved to Bozeman, MT in 2002 to be with their daughter and family. They continued their passion for bowling by joining the Senior league in Bozeman.
Michelangelo is proceeded in death by his wife, Antoinette, his parents, brothers Joseph, Masi, Frank and Sam and his sister Rose.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Michelle Ann and Chris Stoffers of Bozeman, his two grandchildren Joseph (Jenna) Stoffers and James (Samantha) Stoffers, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10AM, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019